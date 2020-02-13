|
James Ronchelle Summerour, age 60, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
James was born, August 1, 1959, in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a life long resident.
Graduate from Austin High School where he excelled in basketball and football. He was a employee of Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Preceded in death by parents, James and Bettye Summerour; twin brother, Lance; devoted great aunts, Rosa and Druscilla Minor.
Survived by children, Jameslyn (Robert), Christopher (Erin), James (Tori), Ronald (Stephanie) and Jamelia; sister, Yolanda Pettitt; brother, Eugene Pettitt; grandchildren, Scottlyn, Christopher, Morgan, Jeremiah, Annsley, Elijah, Jameson, D'Mari, Rylan and Rose, numerous cousins and devoted friends to include, Kelvin Looney, Bryan Whaley; Ingrid Porter and Suzy Q.
Family will receive friends, 10:30-11:00 a.m., Saturday; Celebration of Life, 11:00 a.m., Rev. Sanford Miller, Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to alcohol or drug abuse prevention program of your choice.
