James Ross Brooks
Knoxville - SMS (Ret.) James Ross Brooks (8/7/31-3/9/20) died surrounded by his family.
He is predeceased by his parents George Ross and Pauline Brooks (nee Drake), brother Gary, sisters Norma Luttrell & Mary Mitchell, brother-in-law Rev. John Swafford. Survived by sisters Wanda Swafford, Glenna Leamon (husband Rev. Eugene). Survived by wife of 65 years Regina Alice Brooks (nee Sebastian), son Kevin R. and wife Olive M. Brooks (nee Kelly), daughters Angie Brooks and Regina L. Godshall (husband Christopher), grandchildren Skyler Brooks, Toby Nicole Brooks, Forrest Godshall, Emma Godshall, and great-granddaughter Uli Brooks.
James was a 6th generation Tennessean. He was a member of the US Air Force and later the 134th Tennessee Air National Guard Refueling Group. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Knoxville. He loved reading his bible daily. In previous churches, he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. He and Alice started a library of religious books in Kivioli, Estonia through the Good News Partnership Mission.
There will be a graveside service with full military honors at the East TN Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy at 2:00 on Thursday 3/12/20. In lieu of flowers, he preferred a donation be made to First Baptist Church of Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020