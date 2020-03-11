Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ross Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ross Brooks Obituary
James Ross Brooks

Knoxville - SMS (Ret.) James Ross Brooks (8/7/31-3/9/20) died surrounded by his family.

He is predeceased by his parents George Ross and Pauline Brooks (nee Drake), brother Gary, sisters Norma Luttrell & Mary Mitchell, brother-in-law Rev. John Swafford. Survived by sisters Wanda Swafford, Glenna Leamon (husband Rev. Eugene). Survived by wife of 65 years Regina Alice Brooks (nee Sebastian), son Kevin R. and wife Olive M. Brooks (nee Kelly), daughters Angie Brooks and Regina L. Godshall (husband Christopher), grandchildren Skyler Brooks, Toby Nicole Brooks, Forrest Godshall, Emma Godshall, and great-granddaughter Uli Brooks.

James was a 6th generation Tennessean. He was a member of the US Air Force and later the 134th Tennessee Air National Guard Refueling Group. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Knoxville. He loved reading his bible daily. In previous churches, he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. He and Alice started a library of religious books in Kivioli, Estonia through the Good News Partnership Mission.

There will be a graveside service with full military honors at the East TN Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy at 2:00 on Thursday 3/12/20. In lieu of flowers, he preferred a donation be made to First Baptist Church of Knoxville.

Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -