Services
Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1102 Big Springs Rd
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 983-2050
James Rowe Reed

James Rowe Reed Obituary
James Rowe Reed

Knoxville - James Rowe Reed, 93 of Knoxville, passed away February 4, 2020. He was a WWII Veteran, a Member of the Teamsters Union, and a Member and Deacon of Louisville First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by wife Leona Berlin Miles Reed, Grandchildren Derrick and Crystal Rudder, and Great-Great Granddaughter Charleigh Rae, Parents B.A. and Emma Reed. He is survived by his: Brother Don Reed (Margaret), Sisters: Wanda Potter, Dana Stooksbury (Jerry), Mary McMillan (Tommy), Son: James Reed(Gail), Daughters: Mary Claxton (Stan), Sharon Reed, Teresa Thompson, Bernice Anthony (Tony), Beverly Jones (Sunny), 13 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, Several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services were held 7:00 P.M. Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville, with Pastor A.D. Baxter officiating. The family and friends will meet at 11:00 A.M. Friday February 7, 2020 at Zion Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Louisville for a graveside service. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
