Rev. James Rutherford
Knoxville - Rev. James H. Rutherford, age 84, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 15, 2020. He received his Doctor of Divinity at Emory Theological Seminary, Atlanta, GA. He was retired after 40 years of service with the Holston United Methodist Conference, where he served in several churches in East Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia areas. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Clyde Rutherford and Jewell Rutherford; brother, C.W. Rutherford (Margie); sister, Margaret Brown (Clyde). Survived by wife of 55 years, Carolyn M. Rutherford; son, James H. Rutherford, Jr. and wife Paula; daughter, Kristi Caldwell and husband John; grandchildren, Lyndsey and Katelyn Rutherford; brother, Jack Rutherford (Betty); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 pm Wednesday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. Rev. Quentin Caldwell will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Thursday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for the 1 pm entombment. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020