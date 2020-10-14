1/1
James S. Drinnon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. Drinnon

Sevierville, TN - James S. Drinnon, age 37 of Sevierville, TN passed away Sunday October 11, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith, and James was a veteran of the Operation Iraqi Freedom War.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Thelma Drinnon, Rev. Eugene Smelcer, and step-grandfather, Eugene Franklin.

James is survived by his mother, Linda Hurst (Johnnie) and father, Larry Drinnon; sisters, Mary Szlachciuk (Eric) and Rebecca Drinnon (Keefe White); niece, Madison Koeslar; nephews, Brett Szlachciuk, Isaiah, Ethan, and Conner Koeslar; grandmother, Bobbie Smelcer Franklin; special aunt, Naomi Drinnon; several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation my be made to Sevier County Food Ministries, 890 Old Knoxville Hwy., Sevierville, TN 37862 or to Hope for The Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22157.

Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 4-6PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 with service to follow at 6PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville with Rev. Billy Ogle, Rev. Adam Wilson, and Rev. Eric Hurst officiating. Family and friends will meet 2PM Friday, October 16, 2020 for graveside service and interment in Bethel Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed of our Atchley Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved