James S. Drinnon
Sevierville, TN - James S. Drinnon, age 37 of Sevierville, TN passed away Sunday October 11, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith, and James was a veteran of the Operation Iraqi Freedom War.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Thelma Drinnon, Rev. Eugene Smelcer, and step-grandfather, Eugene Franklin.
James is survived by his mother, Linda Hurst (Johnnie) and father, Larry Drinnon; sisters, Mary Szlachciuk (Eric) and Rebecca Drinnon (Keefe White); niece, Madison Koeslar; nephews, Brett Szlachciuk, Isaiah, Ethan, and Conner Koeslar; grandmother, Bobbie Smelcer Franklin; special aunt, Naomi Drinnon; several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation my be made to Sevier County Food Ministries, 890 Old Knoxville Hwy., Sevierville, TN 37862 or to Hope for The Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22157.
Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 4-6PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 with service to follow at 6PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville with Rev. Billy Ogle, Rev. Adam Wilson, and Rev. Eric Hurst officiating. Family and friends will meet 2PM Friday, October 16, 2020 for graveside service and interment in Bethel Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed of our Atchley Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
