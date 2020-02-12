Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM
East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier
James Sexton Obituary
James Sexton

Knoxville - James Earl Sexton - age 69 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Member and deacon at Glen Oak Baptist Church. Retiree of U.S. Air Force serving in the Gulf War and the U.S. Post Office. Preceded in death by father, Gordon Sexton, Jr.; mother, Frances Greer Sexton; brother, Ronnie Sexton; and brother-in-law, Eddie Trent. Survived by wife, Erma Trent Sexton; children, James "Tony" (Christie) Sexton, Dana Robinson and Michael Trent Sexton; grandchildren, Megan Freas, Morgan (Grant) Ford; Mason, Matthew, Michael, Milam, and Maya Robinson; Andruw, Shelby, Trent, Abagail, and Tierra Sexton; great grandson, Jimmy ford; sister, Sharon (Robin) Sexton Best; brother, Clark (Cheyenne) Sexton; brothers-in-law, Dale (Judy) Trent, Ricky (Sandy) Trent; sisters-in-law, Helen Trent, Brenda Brown, Kathy (Eddy) Ballard. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bob Zavattieri and Rev. Danny Scates officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Tuesday at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier for a 2:00 PM graveside service with Rev. Lee Struck officiating. Military honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
