Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Park
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
First Broad Street United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
First Broad Street United Methodist Church
Rev. James Spurgeon McCartt


1923 - 2019
Rev. James Spurgeon McCartt Obituary
Rev. James Spurgeon McCartt

Kingsport, TN

Rev. James Spurgeon McCartt, 96, of Kingsport, Tennessee, died peacefully at Asbury Center at Baysmont on April 10, 2019. Spurgeon was born in Rockwood on March 15, 1923, to the late James S. and Maggie S. McCartt. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia Ann (Jan) McCartt. He was a popular and effective United Methodist minister for 70 years, and was currently active in First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport. Deeply religious and patriotic, Spurgeon was widely beloved as an engaging teacher, a compelling and eloquent preacher, and a wise and caring counselor. He was known for his good sense of humor, gift of storytelling, and remarkable memory. He loved his family, the United Methodist Church, East Tennessee, and living in the Smoky Mountain foothills.

The graveside service will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with The Rev. Randy Frye and The Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 (https://fbsumc.org/give.html) or to Camp Bays Mountain, a United Methodist retreat ministry serving Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, at 1435 S'mores Trail, Kingsport, TN 37660 (http://www.campbaysmountain.com/capital-campaign-1).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019
