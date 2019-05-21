|
|
James Steven Kilpatrick
Knoxville, TN
James Steven Kilpatrick, age 77 of Knoxville, TN died peacefully on May 7, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family & friends.
Steve "Doc" Kilpatrick was a dentist in Knoxville until his retirement in 2005. His humor, along with his strong relationships, is his lasting legacy. He graduated from Cocke County High School in 1959, receiving an academic scholarship. Never one to be bored, he strove to learn as much as he could every single day. Steve was an athlete throughout his life and passed the love of sports to his children and then to their children. Steve attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and graduated in 1966 from UT Dental School in Memphis.
Doc was preceded in death by his parents, Robert (Bob) Kilpatrick, Nancy Gregg Kilpatrick and his brother Robert M. (Rick) Kilpatrick, from Newport, TN. He is survived by his daughter Erinne (Jack) Scarborough of Charleston, SC, his son Dr. Richmond (Margo) Kilpatrick of Albuquerque, NM, his loving wife, Elizabeth (Bivens) of Knoxville, his sister, Linda (Larry) Davis of Harrogate, TN, brother Michael (Melba) Kilpatrick of Newport, TN, along with his grandkids and nieces and nephews.
Doc's last wishes were to continue the cycle of giving and education by donating his body to Tennessee Donor Services to help the living, and then to contribute to the research at the University of Tennessee's Forensic Anthropology Department.
A celebration of his life will be planned and announced in the future.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 21, 2019