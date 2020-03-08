|
James Stout
Kingston - James Douglas Stout, born June 21, 1942 in Highsplint, KY to Dorothy & Malcolm Stout, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the morning of March 6, 2020.
Jim graduated from Evarts High School (Kentucky), and named in Who's Who Alumni. Attended Cumberland College on a basketball scholarship; transferred to the University of Kentucky where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1965. Received his Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1974. He attended the Executive Management Program at Penn State University in 1989. Other achievements; Member, Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu, National Management Association, Oak Ridge Rotary Club, and Board of Directors / past President and Coach of Oak Ridge Boys Club.
He started his engineering career in 1965 at the Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant. After many advancements over the course of his career, he retired in 2000 as Director of the Weapons Program at the Y-12 Nuclear Facility. After retiring in 2000 he was appointed Director of Stockpile Management for Lockheed Martin Corporation for the Atomic Weapons Establishment in the United Kingdom (2000-2003). After his assignment in England he retired, returning to Kingston Tennessee where he consulted for Haselwood Enterprises, Inc. to the Nuclear Weapons Program (2004-2008).
He is preceded in death by his Father Malcolm (Tom) R. Stout, Mother Dorothy West Stout, Brother William Raymond Stout, and Sister Dorris Elaine Kennedy. He leaves behind his loving wife Edde, Daughter Beverly Sidders, grandchildren Samantha and Cole, Son Jeffery Stout, wife Crystal, grandson Travis, his wife Kelsey, and granddaughter Sydney, Step-Daughter Lindsey Marlar, husband Grainger, and grandchildren Elena and Emery. Bother, Morris G Stout, wife Gladys, Sister Freda E. Keith, husband John, Brother M. Wayne Stout, wife Irene, and bother-in-law J.B. Kennedy. Along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Jim was a student of wine, and taught wine appreciation at the University of Tennessee. He was an active Council Member and Treasurer to the Ducal Order of the Cross of Burgundy, United States Chapter. His love for culinary arts always matched the perfect wine from his personal cellar. Jim loved being outside, working in his garden, having the perfect yard, fishing, and boating with his family and friends. He enjoyed hiking with a group of fellow retirees. His love for travel took him too many places around the world.
As a basketball fan, Jim's blood ran blue for the Kentucky Wildcats, and enjoyed all Tennessee sports. He loved socializing, and was an encyclopedia of jokes and limericks, always making people laugh.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, March 11 for a graveside service at 11:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020