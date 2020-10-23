1/1
James Sutherland
James Sutherland

Knoxville - James Coy Sutherland (J.C.) age 90 of Knoxville passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 22, 2020 at his home. He was a member and deacon of North Knoxville Baptist Church for many years. He was the owner and operator of Action Exterminating Company for 50 years. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Evelyn D. Sutherland, son Danny Sutherland. Survivors; Eddie (Leila), son Randy, son Patrick (Brandi), daughter in law, Randy (Butler). Grandchildren, Carrie (Shane) Powell, Lindsey, Matt (Alana), Andrew (Brooke), Victoria (Garrett) Clark, Alex, Sarah Jayne, Abi, Sam, Annie, Will, DaniRae as well as 7 great grandchildren. Brothers; Bill (Carolyn) Hayes, Jerry (Wanda) Hayes. Several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens for a 1 pm Graveside service Chaplin Phil Gross officiating. Condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Graveside service
OCT
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens
