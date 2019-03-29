|
James T. Davis
Knoxville, TN
James T. Davis 68, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed peacefully in the comfort of his home Friday, March 15, 2019. He leaves to cherish his children Frenchie, Dustin and Anthony Davis. His grandchildren Jamaal, Iswa, Jamecia and Javae and his mother Doris-Jean Davis. Along with a host of sisters, brothers, great grandchildren, relatives, and devoted friends.
He began his work career at KUB where he later retired after thirty-two years of dedication. He was an active church member of Knoxville Christian Center where he spent majority of his time doing God's work.
Service will be held March 30, 2019 3:00pm- 5:00pm
At Knoxville Christian Center
818 N. Cedar Bluff Road
Knoxville, TN 37950
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019