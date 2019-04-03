Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
James T. Miller

James T. Miller

Knoxville, TN

James (Jim) T. Miller age 80, of Knoxville, went to his Heavenly Home on March 31, 2019. He attended Christ United Methodist Church in Halls with his loving wife of 33 years, Margaret Miller. Jim was a faithful employee of TVA, working in the Navigation Engineering Department, where he enjoyed riding in the barges down the Tennessee River and sharing jokes with the "guys".

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; parents, Claude and Trula Miller; 4 brothers; 2 sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Webb; granddaughter, Mica Barker.

Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and entombment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee, P.O. Box 22482, Knoxville, TN 37933. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mr. Miller's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
