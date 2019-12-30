Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for James Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Taylor Obituary
James Taylor

Knoxville - James W. Taylor (Jay) - age 86 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, following a short illness. US Army Veteran of the Korean era. Jay was a very loving, caring man. He loved telling people about Jesus especially through his writings and support of various ministries. He will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by wife of 25 years, Mary Nell Taylor; and parents, Harvey and Opal Taylor. Survived by son, James Dale Taylor of Maryville; several cousins; friends at Hillcrest Baptist Church; and special friend, Rev. Boyd Bingham of Middlesboro, KY. The family will receive friends 12:00-1:30 PM Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 1:30 PM with Rev. Wayne Trent officiating. They will then proceed to Trentville Cemetery for the interment with military honors. Memorials may be made in Jay's name to Hillcrest Baptist Church or a ministry of choice. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -