James Taylor
Knoxville - James W. Taylor (Jay) - age 86 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, following a short illness. US Army Veteran of the Korean era. Jay was a very loving, caring man. He loved telling people about Jesus especially through his writings and support of various ministries. He will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by wife of 25 years, Mary Nell Taylor; and parents, Harvey and Opal Taylor. Survived by son, James Dale Taylor of Maryville; several cousins; friends at Hillcrest Baptist Church; and special friend, Rev. Boyd Bingham of Middlesboro, KY. The family will receive friends 12:00-1:30 PM Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 1:30 PM with Rev. Wayne Trent officiating. They will then proceed to Trentville Cemetery for the interment with military honors. Memorials may be made in Jay's name to Hillcrest Baptist Church or a ministry of choice. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019