James Therman Graham
Seymour, TN
James Therman Graham, age 70, of Seymour passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019.
He was an Avid U.T. fan. He loved boating and history. He was preceded in death by his Daughter, Gretchen Marie Graham, Sister Cynthia Cole. Survivors: Wife: Anita Graham. Son: Michael James Graham. Brother: Darrell Graham. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Sevier County Humane Society C/O Jim Graham 959 Gnatty Branch Rd. Sevierville, TN 37876, or the of Tennessee One Vantage Way, Suite B-130 Nashville, TN 37228. The family will receive friends 6-7 PM Monday, February 25, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 7 PM at Seymour United Methodist Church 107 Simmons Rd, Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019