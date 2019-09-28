|
James Thomas Bradbury III
Knoxville - James Thomas Bradbury III of Knoxville died September 25.
Jim was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1931 to Dr. James and Katherine Bradbury. He lived in College Park Maryland and graduated from Iowa City High in 1949. While at the University of Kentucky, Jim ran track, was Phi Beta Kappa, and a Sigma Nu. He was known for his winning smile, wit, and academic achievements.
Jim enjoyed playing pranks. He once rolled all the fraternity yards including his own but not the rival fraternity's yard. Thus Sigma Nu's rival got the blame. Jim was a University of Tennessee fan except when UT played Kentucky. Then he would wear his UK letter sweater to Neyland Stadium.
Jim received his masters in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology and an MBA at the University of Chicago. He worked for Union Carbide and Martin Marietta primarily at K-25 until 1997 then as a consultant for Tetra Tech and Haselwood Enterprises in Oak Ridge.
He was an avid supporter of music and theater. Jim loved literature and poetry. He wrote a humorous sonnet praising his first new car, a 1957 Saab Sonnet. Jim Bradbury was a great father who put his family first. In 1962, prompted by the Cuban Missile Crisis, he built a bomb shelter in their backyard. As an adult he was a stickler for rules but compassion guided his heart. While visiting a museum in Crete, he lifted the glass covering from an exhibit so that a blind friend could touch and experience the beauty of the sculpture.
Jim was very active in the community as a volunteer and generous to many charities. He was a member of the Jaycees in Holland Michigan, the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary, and a member of the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church in Farragut. Jim was an assistant leader of Boy Scout troop 228 and tutored students at Willowbrook Elementary through the Readers and Leaders Program.
He was preceded in death by his parents James T. Bradbury, Jr. and Katherine Robinson Bradbury of Bozeman, MT and his wife of fifty-six years Mary Louise Cairns Bradbury.
He is survived by his beloved partner Carolyn Rule, his children, Dr. Thomas James Bradbury of Knoxville, Karen Louise Johnson of Long Beach, CA and Stanley Jay Bradbury of Ann Arbor, MI and their spouses Kimber Bradbury, Eric Johnson and Carmina Damos Bradbury, grandchildren Kristin Salter, Kelly Bradbury, Alexandra Johnson, and Cody Bradbury, and great grandchild
Katherine Salter.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Willowbrook Elementary specifically designated to the Readers and Leaders Program, 298 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge TN 37830
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019