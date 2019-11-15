Resources
James Thomas "Tom" Jenkins

James Thomas "Tom" Jenkins Obituary
Murrells Inlet, SC - Tom Jenkins, 59, formerly from Hendersonville, TN departed this life November 12, 2019. Born, January 29, 1960, in Knoxville, TN. He served in the United States Air Force. He devoted his career to Laboratory Medicine and was most recently the North American Automation Implementation Manager for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. He was a caring husband, father, son, brother and G-Daddy and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Teresa Summers Jenkins, daughter, Erica Caldwell; sons, Kyle Jenkins and Dylan Jenkins; his loving grandsons, Nick and Paxton Caldwell. Also, survived by his father, Frank Jenkins and wife Brenda; sister, Tracey Jenkins Whitt; stepbrothers, Gene Mynatt, Paul Mynatt and wife Betsy; stepsister, Patty Mynatt McCrary; sister-in-law, Audrey Jenkins and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother Jane Jenkins; his infant son, Tyler Jenkins and his brother, Todd Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. A memorial service for family and friends is planned spring of 2020 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
