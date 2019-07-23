|
James "Jimmy" Thomas Norton
New Market - James "Jimmy" Thomas Norton, 78, of New Market, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Life Care Center of Jefferson City after an extended stay. He was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church. Jimmy enjoyed traveling with the Golden Nuggets Senior Citizen Group.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Norton; parents, Hester and Fenton Norton.
He is survived by his brother, Joe (Mary Lynn) Norton, sisters, Nancy Gray and Rose Ann Trantham; special niece, Janet Motte; and several other nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses of Life Care Center of Jefferson City and Amedysis hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jefferson City Housing Authority: Community Cares Program at 942 E. Ellis St. Jefferson City, TN 37820 or the New Market Volunteer Fire Department at 934 W. Old A.J. Hwy. New Market, TN 37820
Funeral service 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Fielden Chapel with Rev. Allen Smith officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Thursday in Jefferson Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the the service at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019