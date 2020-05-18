|
James Thompson, Sr.
Corryton - James Paul Thompson, Sr. passed away at his home Sunday, May 17, 2020. James was born on his family farm December 2, 1928 to parents, Paul and Mary Thompson. He spent his life as a dairy farmer on the family farm. He was a lifelong member of Washington Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, deacon, and on various committees. He and his wife Opal were high school sweethearts who recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He leaves to mourn his passing, wife, Opal, sons, Calvin Thompson (Mildred), Jimmy Thompson (Susan), and Edward Thompson (Julie), grandchildren, Justin (Leslie), Cory (Kerri), Adam (Jessica Nirmaier), Sarah Tesh (Brian), and Becca Hunley (Kevin), great grandchildren, Lucas Thompson, Colton and Layla Hunley. The family would also like to thank caregiver Darlene Robinson, Covenant Hospice nurses Cindy Inman and Maggie Musick for their wonderful care and support during his illness. Friends may call at their convenience from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Washington Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rick McIntee officiating. interment will follow immediatly at Washington Presbyterian Cemetery. immediately following. Pallbearers: Justin Thompson, Cory Thompson, Adam Thompson, Kevin Hunley, Brian Tesh, Lucas Thompson, Steele Albino, Garrison Albino, and Samuel Albino. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington Presbyterian Church Building fund, P.O. Box 152, Corryton, TN 37721. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020