James V. Speers
Knoxville - James V. Speers, age 65, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and animal lover.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James M. and Betty R. Speers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Speers; son, Ryan Speers; daughter, Lindsey (Shannon) Gorman; grandchildren, Logan Speers, Cameron Speers, and Hayden Speers; sister, Robin (Steve) Huskey; brothers, Jeffrey M. Speers, and Patrick Speers; sister-in-law, Sherri French; nephew, Cody Speers.
There will be a private burial held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in James' honor to Young Williams Animal Center. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Speers family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
