James Vaught
Maryville - Dr. James E. Vaught, Sr., passed away on Monday, Dec.9, at Shannondale Health Center in Maryville, Tennessee. He was lovingly surrounded by his spouse and family. Dr. Vaught had battled Parkinson's Disease for many years.
Dr. Vaught was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Eula Vaught, and one brother, Rev. Kenneth Vaught.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Connie Vaught. He is also survived by three sons: Jim, Jr. (Sheila) of Johnson City, Kent (Lysia) of Maryville, and Steve (Lisa) of Houston, Texas. His grandchildren include Taylor Sanzo (Todd), Torie Burris (J.P.), Tyler Vaught (Riley) of Maryville, and Preston Vaught (Sierra) of Johnson City. He has four great-grandchildren.
Dr. Vaught lived a very eventful life. He graduated with a B.S. from Indiana State and received his D.D.S. in 1961 from Indiana University School of Dentistry. He was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy and served ten years. He retired from the Navy with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
Upon his retirement, he went to the College of Health at East Tennessee State University, where he founded the Dental Hygiene Program. Dr. Vaught then served as Assistant Dean of the School of Dentistry at Indiana University for six years. Afterwards, he served in the Hospital Dental Residency Program at the University of Tennessee. He was then hired as the Dean of the College of Public and Allied Health at East Tennessee State University. During his tenure at ETSU, he worked in various areas. Dr. Vaught was Vice-President for Information Resources and interim head of the Departments of Psychiatry and of OB/GYN. He was awarded an honorary medical degree from the Quillen College of Medicine.
Dr. Vaught was active in various community organizations. He was past Chair of the Washington County/Johnson City United Way and was on the board of the Salvation Army in Johnson City.
Dr. Vaught was a committed Christian and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville. In his later years, he enjoyed attending the chapel services at Shannondale Retirement Center where was a lay chaplain in charge of visitation and prayer concerns.
A Memorial Service for Dr. Vaught will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 pm in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Maryville. Dr. Vaught will be buried at a later date at the Mountain Home Veteran's Administration Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home Maryville. www.millerfuneralhome.org (865)982-6041
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019