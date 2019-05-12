Services Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel 5301 Fountain Rd Knoxville , TN 37918 865-689-4481 Resources More Obituaries for James Green Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Victor "Vic" Green

Knoxville, TN



James Victor "Vic" Green departed for his next great adventure on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 80 after a kidney transplant and then a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Denying death countless times before, his family is thankful for the support and care of Island Home Health & Rehab and Amedisys Hospice for helping his journey come to a peaceful final destination.



Vic was preceded in death by his father and mother, James Coy and Trula Norris Green, and his brother, Samuel Green. But Daddy and Baba was proudly survived by his three children, son Bob and wife Julie Murrell, daughter Kelly and husband John Milligan, daughter Holly and husband Martin Day, as well as a host of grandchildren and one great grandchild, Casey and her husband Allan and daughter Alyssa, Logan, Ashley, Sarah, Ethan, and Taylor.



Born October 30, 1938 in Knoxville, TN, Vic showed at an early age he had the true heart of an entrepreneur and world traveler. Many times his mother would share stories of his hard work and business savvy. As a child he would watch and wait as his brother spent his allowance as soon as he had it. Vic would hedge his bets knowing that as soon as Sammy moved on to the next latest and greatest thing he could purchase the nearly unused item from him for pennies on the dollar. He continued this love for business by becoming a stock boy at Ed Brandon's market, modeling for Palm Beach Mill Outlet, and numerous other jobs where he consistently advised business owners that were much his senior on ways to improve and increase their sales.



In 1978 after a nearly 20 year career with 3M Corporation, Vic decided that he had enough of the corporate world and ventured out on his own. Forming VICCO (later to become VIC International Corporation) with a $500 bank loan and no formal business education, he started a lifelong career in the natural stone industry. Vic's father Coy and nephew Loy had worked as laborers for the Candoro Marble Company in Vestal, TN. After watching his father create new and better ways to work with marble in his job, Vic decided he was going to take over the natural stone industry and boy did he ever.



Between Vic and his father they developed or improved technology that is still used today like: Greenstone Hones, MPC (Marble Polishing Compound), Natural Stone Restoration and Maintenance processes, and much more. Vic was often referred to as the "Father of Polished Concrete" in the United States. In 2007 he was awarded the highest honor you can achieve in that industry. The Migliore Lifetime Achievement award speaks volumes of his career and dedication to business and this industry https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/programs/awards/migliore-programs/awards/vic-green/



His 50+ years in business led him to more than 20 different countries, hundreds (if not thousands) of crazy adventures, and even more stories. A big enough book could not be written to contain all of his memories, pictures, and most of all friends.



But among his many accomplishments, his greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren and great grandchild. "Baba" spent countless hours putting worms on hooks, blowing up pool toys, attending plays and performances, and listening to tribes of screaming girls (and one giggly boy) run through his home. His annual Christmas stockings with one apple, one orange, sometimes a pear or banana, a handful of unshelled nuts, one chapstick, and then a special treat will truly be missed. No matter how busy the business world was, he always had time to make each child feel special and loved.



A Celebration of Life will be held for James Victor "Vic" Green on Tuesday, May 14th with drop in hours to visit and share a story between 5:30 and 8:30 pm at the chapel at 5902 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. Parking is limited, please utilize public parking across the street and reserve close parking for those who need it. In lieu of flowers the family asks for live plants (Vic LOVED to garden and plant flowers) or donations to made in his honor to the Natural Stone Institute Scholarship program https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/programs/awards/natural-stone-scholarship/ and as a kidney transplant recipient we ask that you sign your organ donor card to give someone else a second (or third) chance at a life like Vic so graciously received.