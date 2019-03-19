|
James Victor Van Sandt
Knoxville, TN
James Victor Van Sandt of Knoxville, TN died peacefully at his home Friday, March 15th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack L. Van Sandt, mother, Millie V. Cavanaugh, and brother, Michael F. Van Sandt. Victor proudly served in the United States Navy and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Van Sandt, brother Jack K. Van Sandt (Carolyn), sisters Jill Winstead (Steve) and Laura Swigert (Kirk) and numerous nieces and nephews. Victor generously gave his remains to the Anthropology Department of the University of Tennessee to further their medical research.
There will be no funeral or memorial services as Victor wished. The family appreciates the love and affection shown to him during his long ordeal.
Contributions may be made in his name to The American Cancer Association.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019