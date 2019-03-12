Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rinella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vincent Rinella Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Vincent Rinella Jr. Obituary
James Vincent Rinella, Jr.

Knoxville, TN

James Vincent Rinella, Jr. - age 80 of Knoxville passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 10, 2019. His home church was Calvary Chapel Knoxville. US Army Veteran. Preceded in death by father, James V. Rinella, Sr.; and mother, Florence Mae Kelso Rinella; and sister, Mary Alice Rinella Downing. Survived by wife, Wanda Jo Vannoy Rinella; daughters, Lisa Blumberg and husband Ed, Teresa Thomas and husband Tommy; grandchildren, Betsy and Jenna Blumberg, Dale, Megan and Joshua Firth; and sister, Sally Stuthard. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Thursday at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier for a 2:00 PM graveside service with Pastor Mark Kirk officiating. Military Honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now