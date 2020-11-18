James W. Fore
Knoxville - James W. Fore, age 70, of Knoxville, TN formerly of North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home. He survived by his wife Shelia Fore; children, Bobby J. (Linda) Fore, and Steven D. (Christina) Fore; grandchildren Makayle (Joe) Meady, Caleb Fore, Roseann K. Lane and Crystal Fore and Aydyn Porter; siblings Tommy (Maria) Fore, Brenda (Ricky) Tussey and Steven D. (Cheryl) Fore; best friends Bill Smithers and Mr. Ed and wife, Amber and Buffie Proter. Services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.