James W. Goodeve, Sr
Knoxville - James W. Goodeve, was received into the Lords hands on November 13, 2019. Jim passed away peacefully in his home. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sheila E. Goodeve (Howard, also named Toots by Jim). He is survived by his three sons, Jim, Mike & Brian Goodeve, his three sisters - Carol, Jean & Cathy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with his favorite and fun sister-in-laws: Nancy Hawes, Peggy Aldape & Mary Beth Demitro & brother-in-law Ed Howard. Jim worked on Chicago's Northside as a Mechanic most of his life and came to Knoxville 12 years ago with Sheila. Jim grew up in Chicago with 9 other brothers and sisters: Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army and hung his flag out daily with a salute each morning. He also worked at Walmart in Knoxville, served the Lord by volunteering at Meals on Wheels, making weekly driving runs and if someone did not show up, he would also take their turn and make sure meals were delivered to those in need, he volunteered at Turkey Creek Medical Center driving the Golf Cart back and forth for patients and workers, and volunteered doing maintenance and various jobs at Farragut Church of Christ. Through his belief of the Lord, his Church and great friends, all helped guide Jim through his final years after losing his wife Sheila.
The family will receive friends Saturday 10:30-11am at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Jim's life to immediately follow, Pastor Paul Phelps, officiant.
Jim & Sheila's remains will be buried at the East Tn State VA Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy at 11:30am on Monday with full military honors conferred by the US Army and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019