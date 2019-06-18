|
The Rev. James W Parry
Knoxville - The Rev. James W. Parry passed away on June 16, 2019. A native Knoxvillian, Jim was born on October 24, 1928 to the late Lawrence M. Parry, Sr. and Gladys Bourne Parry. He was the younger brother of the late Lawrence M. Parry, Jr. In 1948, Jim married his college sweetheart, Georgia Ayre, who passed away in 2010. Together they raised their children, Catherine Parry Ragsdale (Rev. Lee Ragsdale, III) of Knoxville, Timothy James Parry, of Surfside Beach, SC, and Jane Parry Cross (Mike Cross) of Goose Creek, SC. The Rev. Parry was the loving Uncle Jim to many nieces and nephews, and was Pop to grandchildren, Judy Ragsdale, Amy Ragsdale Dange, Anthony Cross, Grace Cross, and 5 great-grandchildren. Jim had an entrepreneurial gift that led him in the business world for many decades. In his early years, he worked for Tennessee Mill & Mine, the in the Heating and Cooling industry. Finally he landed in the horse tack business. There he found his niche and used his people skills wisely. Jim's lifelong passion was his work in the church. Some would consider him the 'Johnny Appleseed' of Episcopal Churches in West Knoxville. He was a founding member of the Church of the Ascension, the Church of the Good Samaritan and St. Elizabeth's Church, where in 1986, he was ordained a vocational deacon. There will be a service to Celebrate Jim's life 4pm on Thursday, June 20, at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church with receiving of friends to follow the service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of and memory of The Rev. James W. Parry to St Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 110 Sugarwood Dr. Knoxville, TN 37934
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019