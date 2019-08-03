|
James W. Poole
Seymour - James W. Poole, age 76 of Seymour, TN passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was retired from the United States Navy and spent his entire career in Special Ops of the Naval Intelligence Service.
Survivors:
Sons: Michael A. Poole, Timothy Scott Poole and wife Patricia, and James Matthew Poole; Grandchildren: Caleb, Christopher and Colton Poole, Sisters: Carol Poole Lewis and Charlene Poole Gauss; Former Wife: Joyce Elaine Poole.
Family and friends will meet 2 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post # 104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019