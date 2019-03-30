|
|
James W. Rines
Knoxville, TN
James W. Rines age 73, born May 18, 1945 received his healing on Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving
family. Jim was a hard worker and dedicated employee at Travis Meats for 40 years. He loved to fish and never met a stranger. He showed the perfect example of how to love unconditionally, always putting God, his family and wife first. He enjoyed many vacations at the beach. Jim was preceded in death by his
parents William and Geneva Rines, brothers: Jerry, Charles, and Don Rines; and sisters Dot Mingie and Sue Maples. He is
survived by the love of his life of 54 years, JoAnne, daughters Kathy and husband Mike Chandler and Becky and
husband Paul Smith, and sister Ann Bates; grandchildren and spouses: Michael and Melissa, Matthew and Erica, Lakin and Autumn, Julea and Jacob; great-grandchildren: Michael (Lil' Man), MeKinzie and Beckham. Jim had a loving and tender heart. He will be deeply missed and will forever live in our hearts. The family would like to thank the staff of Fort Sanders Regional NICU for exceptional care given to our dad and family. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a funeral service at 4:00 pm officiated by Rev. Joseph Kennedy and Rev. Gilbert Owens. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St, Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019