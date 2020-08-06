James Walter Runyan
Sevierville - James Walter Runyan, age 91 of Sevierville, TN passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1920 in Sevierville, TN to Walter and Virgie (Huff) Runyan. James was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Greenland. He was a Soil Conservation Technician for the state of Tennessee. James was a lifelong Christian and a dedicated Sunday School Teacher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Nell Runyan; parents, Walter and Virgie Huff Runyan; sisters, Agnes Hance, Joy Dimarzo; brother and sister-in-law, Franklin and Patricia Runyan; sister-in-law, Ruth Lemons Runyan; brother-in-law, Lon Dockery. Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Harold Runyan; sister, Marlene Runyan Dockery; many nieces and nephews; cherished friends, Charles and Geri Shields, Terry and Becky Chaney, Larry Chaney. Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects from 3-5 PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Family and friends will meet at 2 PM Sunday at Shiloh Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Pastor Jim Bales will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com