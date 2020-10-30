1/
James Walter "Buddy" Webb
Koxville - James Walter Webb "Buddy", age 90, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He is a US Navy Veteran. James was the best dad and will be missed. James is preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Pearl Webb; wife of 56 years, Bessie Webb and sister, Clara Ruth Wiles. He is survived by his daughter; Deborah Webb; sister, Barbara Smith; brother LeRoy Webb; sister in-law, Betty Webb and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Edgewood Cemetery,229 Gallaher Rd. Knoxville, Tennessee Monday, November 2, 2020 for an 11:00 AM graveside service with military honors. Rev. Duncan Carver to officiate. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com for the Webb family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
