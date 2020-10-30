James Walter "Buddy" Webb
Koxville - James Walter Webb "Buddy", age 90, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He is a US Navy Veteran. James was the best dad and will be missed. James is preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Pearl Webb; wife of 56 years, Bessie Webb and sister, Clara Ruth Wiles. He is survived by his daughter; Deborah Webb; sister, Barbara Smith; brother LeRoy Webb; sister in-law, Betty Webb and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Edgewood Cemetery,229 Gallaher Rd. Knoxville, Tennessee Monday, November 2, 2020 for an 11:00 AM graveside service with military honors. Rev. Duncan Carver to officiate. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com
for the Webb family.