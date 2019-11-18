|
James Ward Acee
Dandridge - On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, James Ward Acee, loving husband and father of four children, went to be with the Lord, at the age of 57. His loving wife and youngest son were by his side.
Jim was born September 9, 1962, in Huntsville, Alabama, the son of late Carol and John Acee. Jim was blessed with 3 siblings, Johnny, Sue, and Trent. He was a degree candidate of the University of Georgia, where he became an avid Bulldog supporter. Jim married Christine Acee on March 4th 1995 and they raised 3 wonderful sons Craig, Gavin, and Daniel. Jim retired from Wyndham Resorts after 25 years of service, where he was respected and loved by many.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, deep-sea fishing, and golf! He was a football lover and collected memorabilia of the Georgia Bulldogs. He was also a music lover, especially Jimmy Buffett and was a self-proclaimed "Parrothead". He was generous with his time and money, supporting their favorite charities with Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer being their favorite. Jim was known by all for his quick wit, infectious smile, laugh, and his kind, generous, and compassionate spirit.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Carol, and brother, Johnny. His smile and laughter will be continued by those surviving him, which includes his wife "Chrissy-pooh", his four children, Jessica, Craig, Gavin & wife Kelli, Daniel & wife Sandy. He is also survived by his brother, Trent & wife Martha Acee and family, his sister Sue Acee, his Mother-in-law Edna Cogswell, Brother-in-law, Ian & wife Sally Cogswell and their family, grandchildren include Alexia, Colin, Karleigh, Grayson, Stella and mothers of grandchildren, Vicki Dean and Marquitta Fraley. Jim will be missed by family and loving friends from everywhere they've traveled.
His family is following Jim's wisdom and mantra "The Problem is not the Problem, the Problem is your Attitude about the Problem, Bo". A Hui Hou.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Dandridge Tennessee on December 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer (bulldogsbattlingbreastcancer.com), in memory of Jim.
"Bless your soul to the skies and the stars and the sun. Thank you for the happiness you brought to our lives. Unlike bones that may crumble and blow away, you will live forever in our memories".
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019