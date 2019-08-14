|
James Warwick
Knoxville - James Kyle Warwick - age 89, of Knoxville, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center.
He was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church and graduate of Stair Technical High School class of '48, was owner/operator of two Gulf service stations on Broadway, retired from Tire Center of Knoxville, and a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Mary Raley Warwick; son, Ricky Kyle Warwick; sisters, Arpie Ruth and Georgie Turner; brothers, Clonnie, Carl, Charles, and Fred Warwick.
Survivors: wife of 67 years, Hester Janette Warwick; son, Bruce E. Warwick; grandchildren, Samantha and Jesse Warwick; several nieces
and nephews including special niece, Pam Bogle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alice Bell Baptist Church Building Fund, 3305 Alice Bell road, Knoxville, TN 37917.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.
The family and friends will meet 9:15 a.m. Friday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a graveside service and interment at 9:30 a.m. with Reverend Kent Williams officiating.
Mr. Warwick's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019