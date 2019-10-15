Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
old sanctuary of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church
115 Old Hen Valley Road
Oliver Springs, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church
115 Old Hen Valley Road
Oliver Springs, TN
View Map
1972 - 2019
James Wells Obituary
James Wells

Nashville - Mr. James Leonard "Lenny" Wells, age 47, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, and formerly of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was born March 8, 1972 in Warren, Michigan. Lenny enjoyed the art of finding, repurposing, and sharing found treasures at yard sales, estate sales, and flea markets. He liked traveling adventures; writing and journaling; and loved to send cards, especially to the ill and downtrodden. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Wells; father, Jimmy Wells; and grandparents, B.D. "Bern" & Myrtie Foster; and Reed and Edna Wells.

Survivors include:

Sister & Brother-in-law:Della LuAnne & John Camacho of Charlotte, NC

Nephews and Niece:Isaiah Camacho, Josiah Camacho, Alexas Camacho, and Elijah Camacho

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon from the old sanctuary of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church; 115 Old Hen Valley Road; Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, October, 19, 2019 at 12:00 from the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Mount Pisgah Cemetery, Oliver Springs, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. James Leonard "Lenny" Wells.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
