James Whitaker
Knoxville - On Saturday June 1, 2019, James Houk Whitaker loving husband and father of four lost his courageous battle with ALS at the age of 63.
He was born in Knoxville, TN to Betty Ann and James Whitaker.
He married Pamela in 1984 and together raised four children. Jim worked loyally for 30 years at Uster Technologies, a company he dearly loved.
Jim loved life and was a people person. He was known for his wit, booming voice, and his kind spirit. Jim's love for zoos lead him to his passion (and collection) of pink flamingos. He loved long car rides that usually ended in St. Augustine, Florida where he planned to retire.
Jim was preceded in death by his son Tim, granddaughter Chloe and grandson Hayden. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Pamela and children Kristi Shiverdecker (husband Ronnie Kent), Rebecca, and Lucas (wife Lola). Grandchildren Angela Wood, Brianna Clemons, Madison Whitaker, and John James Whitaker His loving sister Darilyn, sister-in-law Marty Thurman, special sister Julie Locke, several nephews, and his second "family" at Uster.
There will be no services at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ALS Association TN Chapter to help find a cure for this terrible disease that cut his life so short.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019