James "Jim" Whitworth Pinkerton
Harriman, TN
Following a lengthy illness James "Jim" Whitworth Pinkerton passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Wanda and many family members and friends. Born in Nashville Jim spent his formative years in the Inglewood Community. He attended Isaac Litton High School and following graduation attended Vanderbilt University. Jim earned a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Civil Sanitary Engineering in 1967. After graduation from Vanderbilt he worked for the Boeing Company performing stress analyses on the Saturn V Launch Vehicle. In 1968 Boeing Co. presented Jim with the Cost Savings Award. From 1969 through 1973 Jim worked as the State Hydrologist for Tennessee. This responsibility required him to monitor water programs for the State of Tennessee and the U. S. Geological Survey. Beginning in 1973 and continuing through 1985 Jim was Executive Vice President and Co-Owner of Wayne L. Smith and Associates, Inc. of Knoxville. He was responsible for the complete operations of the company. Projects included; major water and wastewater facilities environmental impact statements, roads and highways, bridges, high level radioactive water facilities, buildings and industrial parks. In 1985 and continuing through 1996, Citrus County Florida employed Jim to operate and manage the Department of Technical Services. As Citrus County Engineer Jim directed the work of 100+ employees and annually administered a $33,000,000 operating and capital improvements budget. Returning to Knoxville in 1996, Jim became Chief Executive Officer for Flynt Engineering Company. The firm had 45 employees and provided civil engineering services to government and private sector clients. Values of constructed projects exceeded $100,000,000. Under Jim's leadership Flynt Engineering Company increased revenue approximately 12 percent per year, maintained good profitability and received the highest score of all engineering firms evaluated by the Tennessee Department of Transportation for 1999. Jim became City Manager of Kingston in 2001 and retired from that position in 2016. Among his Professional Awards and Honors are; Engineer of the year Award, Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers, Engineer of the Year, Florida Association of County Engineers and Road Superintendents, 1992. Paul Harris Award, Crystal River Rotary Club, 1996. Chairman of Michael Dunn Center Board of Directors, Member of Harriman Rotary Club, Member of Kingston United Methodist Church where he actively served as usher. He loved outdoor activities with friends and family members, especially motorcycling. Jim loved life and had a brilliant, inquisitive mind. He will be sadly missed by all. We are exceedingly grateful Jim abided with us as long as he could. Thanks be to God. Survived by wife Wanda Pinkerton of Harriman. Son, David and Denise Angel of Louisville Kentucky. Daughter in law Lisa and Eric Daniel of Pensacola Florida. Grandson Jimmy Angel Beville of Tallahassee Florida. Granddaughters, Megan Angel of Louisville Kentucky. Kevanne Beville of Tallahassee Florida. Great granddaughter Blake Angel Beville. Sister in laws, Betty Randell Reed, Gladys Dowden. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Kingston United Methodist Church. Funeral to follow at 4:00 pm with Reverend Todd Chancey and Reverend Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Kingston United Methodist Church Angel Food Cooking Crew or to Michael Dunn Center. Burial will be at 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 12 at Springhill Cemetery Nashville Tennessee. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019