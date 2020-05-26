Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wilbur Lawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Wilbur Lawson Obituary
James Wilbur Lawson

Knoxville - James Wilbur Lawson, age 102, went home peacefully to the Lord on May 24, 2020. Lovingly known as "Wib, he was born and raised in Wears Valley and was in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Treemont in the Smokies. Wib served honorably in the United States Army during WWII, acquiring numerous memorable stories of the War, of which his most cherished and fondest was his wife, Lillian Stockwell, a worker at Frenchay Hospital in Bristol, England, which the US Army took over. He landed at Utah Beach and was with field hospitals at Cherbourg, France and Liege Belgium before being transferred to Patton's 3rd Army in Austria. After the War, he came home to Wears Valley, then moved to Oak Ridge, where he took a job with the Atomic Energy Commission in Oak Ridge, and retired as a Security Courier. He enjoyed gardening, camping, hiking in the Smokies, fishing, and following the Vols. He is preceded in death by wife Lillian, son Robin, parents Oliver and Hettie, Brother Dewey, and sister Dottie. He is survived by his sister and brother in law, Betty and Max Coulter of Maryville, son Jim Lawson of Knoxville, Daughter in law Judy Lawson of Knoxville, and grandchildren, Eric, Melanie, Scott, and Rebecca, great-grandchildren, Rankin Houser, Hunter, Bryson, Elijah, Caleb, and Abigal Lawson, and multiple nieces, and nephews. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service will be serving the family with Graveside services to be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mattox Cemetery in Wears Valley. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -