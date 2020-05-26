|
|
James Wilbur Lawson
Knoxville - James Wilbur Lawson, age 102, went home peacefully to the Lord on May 24, 2020. Lovingly known as "Wib, he was born and raised in Wears Valley and was in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Treemont in the Smokies. Wib served honorably in the United States Army during WWII, acquiring numerous memorable stories of the War, of which his most cherished and fondest was his wife, Lillian Stockwell, a worker at Frenchay Hospital in Bristol, England, which the US Army took over. He landed at Utah Beach and was with field hospitals at Cherbourg, France and Liege Belgium before being transferred to Patton's 3rd Army in Austria. After the War, he came home to Wears Valley, then moved to Oak Ridge, where he took a job with the Atomic Energy Commission in Oak Ridge, and retired as a Security Courier. He enjoyed gardening, camping, hiking in the Smokies, fishing, and following the Vols. He is preceded in death by wife Lillian, son Robin, parents Oliver and Hettie, Brother Dewey, and sister Dottie. He is survived by his sister and brother in law, Betty and Max Coulter of Maryville, son Jim Lawson of Knoxville, Daughter in law Judy Lawson of Knoxville, and grandchildren, Eric, Melanie, Scott, and Rebecca, great-grandchildren, Rankin Houser, Hunter, Bryson, Elijah, Caleb, and Abigal Lawson, and multiple nieces, and nephews. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service will be serving the family with Graveside services to be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mattox Cemetery in Wears Valley. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020