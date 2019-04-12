|
James William Jett
Knoxville, TN
James William Jett (Jim), age 92, went to be with his Lord on April 9, 2019, with his family by his side. He was an avid trout fisherman and loved bluegrass music. Jim enjoyed playing his fiddle and mandolin. He joined the Army during WWII and left with an honorable discharge. Jim worked for ALCOA Aluminum Company as a supervisor in Pyrometrics
maintenance. He was a devoted
husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and admired by all. Most importantly, Jim was a Christian and reflected that in the way he lived his life. It was hard to let him go but we take comfort in knowing he is in the loving hands of our Lord and we will see him soon. Preceded in death by his parents, Rondow and Lillian Jett; brothers, Adrian and Charles Jett. Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Carrie Lou Jett; daughters, Linda (Steve) Roberts, Sandy (Floyd) Johnson; grandchildren, Candice (Blake) Swearingen, Christy (Daniel) Johnson, April (Lee) Linkous; great grandchildren, Hayden Johnson, Jett Swearingen, J.P. and Isaiah Linkous; siblings, R.C. Jett, Gordon Jett, Doris Brown, Anna Mary Smith, Donna Suddarth, Gary Jett; many loved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14th from 5-7 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 15th at 1:00 PM at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019