James "Jim" William Moore
Sevierville - James "Jim" William Moore age 62 of Sevierville, formerly of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019. He was a member of Pathways Church. Jim was actively involved in youth sports in Sevier County. He was a coach for Junior League Basketball, the "Voice of the Bears" for SCHS Baseball, and a Little League World Series Umpire. Jim was preceded in death by his father, William Moore, son Chris Rawl and grandfather Mac Ingerick. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Moore; son Jake Moore and fiancée Kelsey Hill Gammon; daughter Kelsey Moore and partner John McClure; grandchildren Blayklea MacFaun, Brynnlea MacFaun, Miles McClure; mother Beverly Moore; brothers Bill Moore and wife Melissa, John Moore; step-sisters and spouses Karmen and Chuck Estes, Kelly and Gene Crosson, Krista and Jerry Hernandez; sisters-in-law Linda Wood, Cindy O'Keefe, Chris Grant, Laura Novak, Lisa Snyder, Julie and Brett Hildebran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SCHS Baseball Boosters, c/o Sevier County High School, 1200 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862.
The family will receive friends from 4-7PM Thursday November 14th at Pathways Church, Sevierville. Funeral service 11:30AM Friday November 15th at Pathways Church with interment to follow at East TN Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier). Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home Sevierville. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019