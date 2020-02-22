Services
James William "Jimmy" Ogden

Knoxville - James William "Jimmy" Ogden, 68 of Knoxville, died Friday evening, February 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. "Bill" and Elizabeth S. "Betsy" Ogden. He is survived by his sisters, Susan O. Calderòn of Knoxville, Trudy O. James of Atlanta, and Linda O. Holt of Knoxville; and his brother and sister-in-law Tim and Stephanie Ogden of Knoxville, as well as ten nieces and nephews and their families. He was a long-time member of The Christian Church of Fountain City, and he was cared for many years by the Sertoma Center in Knoxville. He loved God and Jesus, he loved his family and his many friends, and he was loved in return. "To know Jimmy is to Love Jimmy."

The family will receive friends at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel on Monday, February 24th from 5-7pm with a funeral service to follow at 7pm. The interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery Tuesday, February 25th at 11am. Officiants will be Dick Smelser, Paul Trumpore and Dr. David Eubanks. The family askes in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jimmy's memory to the Sertoma Center, 1400 E. 5th Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917, or another organization of your choosing.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ogden family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at www.gentrygriffey.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
