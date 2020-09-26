1/1
James William Wright Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William Wright, Sr.

Knoxville - James William Wright, Sr. age 76, of Knoxville, passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Fulton High School, Class of 1962, an avid Fulton Falcon throughout his life. He had a passion for music and had a very large music collection. He played music by ear and never met an instrument he couldn't conquer. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Bertha Waldrop Wright, brother Frank Wright, and sister Mary Wright. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Jarnigan Wright, son Billy (Jill) Wright, daughter Shelia, grandchildren: Michelle (Cedric) Roach, Cassie (Nick) Cauley, Mark (Brittney) Landon, Shelby Wright, and Ethan Wright; great-grandchildren: CJ, Elijah, and Olivia Roach and Laci and Kaeson Landon; sisters: Bobbie June Stanley and Alice McNeese. The family would like thank Frances Williams who is very special to their family. The family will receive friends Tuesday September 29, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved