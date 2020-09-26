James William Wright, Sr.
Knoxville - James William Wright, Sr. age 76, of Knoxville, passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Fulton High School, Class of 1962, an avid Fulton Falcon throughout his life. He had a passion for music and had a very large music collection. He played music by ear and never met an instrument he couldn't conquer. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Bertha Waldrop Wright, brother Frank Wright, and sister Mary Wright. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Jarnigan Wright, son Billy (Jill) Wright, daughter Shelia, grandchildren: Michelle (Cedric) Roach, Cassie (Nick) Cauley, Mark (Brittney) Landon, Shelby Wright, and Ethan Wright; great-grandchildren: CJ, Elijah, and Olivia Roach and Laci and Kaeson Landon; sisters: Bobbie June Stanley and Alice McNeese. The family would like thank Frances Williams who is very special to their family. The family will receive friends Tuesday September 29, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com