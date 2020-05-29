James Wilson
Knoxville - James Michael Wilson, age 63, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020. He is now in perfect peace and contentment where he will have no more sorrows nor struggles. He was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth & Judy Wilson. He is survived by sisters, Bakita Lakin (Mike) and Sonja Potterf (Randy), and brother, John Wilson (Mary Kay) and their families. He loved all his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews BIG. A family graveside service was held Thursday, May 28. The service was officiated by Rev. Justin Pratt. Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
