Services
Crawford Mortuary & Crematory
2714 Grandview Avenue
Nashville, TN 37211
(615) 254-8200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Farragut Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wilson Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Wilson Montgomery Obituary
James Wilson Montgomery

James Wilson Montgomery, 56, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 after a year-long, brave fight with cancer. Wilson spent his formative years in Knoxville, TN, graduating from Bearden High School in 1981. Upon receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from University of Tennessee, Wilson moved to Los Angeles, CA to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. After a brief time in New York City, Wilson made his way to Nashville, TN, where he remained active in theatre, performing with several local theater productions while building a successful construction business.

Wilson is survived by the daughters he dearly loved, Hope and Rachel, grandsons Christian and Vinny; his mother June and father John (Gale);sister Jill Dempsey (Ed); and brother John Lee. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as an abundance of loving friends, several from his Al Anon fellowship in Nashville.

A family and friends visitation will take place Saturday, March 21, 1-3 p.m. at Farragut Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 209 Jamestowne Blvd., in Knoxville. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Clarence Brown Theater, Attn: Theater Enrichment Program, 206 McClung Tower, Knoxville, TN. 37996 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crawford Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -