James Wilson Montgomery
James Wilson Montgomery, 56, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 after a year-long, brave fight with cancer. Wilson spent his formative years in Knoxville, TN, graduating from Bearden High School in 1981. Upon receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from University of Tennessee, Wilson moved to Los Angeles, CA to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. After a brief time in New York City, Wilson made his way to Nashville, TN, where he remained active in theatre, performing with several local theater productions while building a successful construction business.
Wilson is survived by the daughters he dearly loved, Hope and Rachel, grandsons Christian and Vinny; his mother June and father John (Gale);sister Jill Dempsey (Ed); and brother John Lee. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as an abundance of loving friends, several from his Al Anon fellowship in Nashville.
A family and friends visitation will take place Saturday, March 21, 1-3 p.m. at Farragut Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 209 Jamestowne Blvd., in Knoxville. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Clarence Brown Theater, Attn: Theater Enrichment Program, 206 McClung Tower, Knoxville, TN. 37996 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 21, 2020