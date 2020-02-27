|
James Wright Sr.
Knoxville - On Sunday, February 23, 2020 James C. Wright, Sr., 75, of Seymour a loving husband and father passed away surrounded by his family at home. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He attended St. Mary's and Our Lady of Fatima Schools. He was a graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School class of 1963 going on to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He began his professional career at South Atlantic Sales. In 1980 he and wife Karen acquired Vinyard Floor Covering which continues to be family owned and operated. He served his country in the United States Army Reserve and Air National Guard. He had a great admiration for Service Men and Veterans. Jim loved his church and was an active member he enjoyed organizing breakfast with his homemade biscuits. He supported youth sports he coached t-ball, peewee football and AYSO soccer. He served on the St. Joseph School Board and later AGAPE. Jim was instrumental in the growth of North Knoxville Business & Professional Association where he worked to organized the first of many Happy Hollar Street Fairs. Preceded in death by parents Kiddo and Curt Wright, sisters Rosemary Malach and Carolyn Huber. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years Karen Marshall Wright, sons Jim Wright, Jr. (Shelly McDonald) Kevin Wright (Wolfgang Schaber), daughter Kara Wright Pritchard son-in-law Merv, grandchildren Delana Pearl and Madison J.C. Pritchard. Brother-in-law Gilbert Malach and Larry "Mikey" Gray who were unwavering in their love and support. Acknowledgment to the physical therapist Liberty and Allan. Much appreciation to the caregivers Nicki, Charissa and Stella for their love, patience and compassion. Thank you to Dr. Todd Peters for his care and support. Thank you to Layla of Tennessee Cancer Specialist and Wayne Caris Healthcare. Saturday March 7 @ 11:00a.m. we will celebrate his eternal life with Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 414 W. Vine Ave. 37902. A celebration of his life will follow from 12:00-2:30p.m. at Crowne Plaza 401 W. Summit Hill Dr. 37902. In lieu of flowers donations to Ladies of Charity, Knoxville or Honor Air Knoxville can be made. "This is the day the Lord has made we will rejoice and be glad in it" Psalm 118:24
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2020