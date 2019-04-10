|
James "Butch" York
Lenoir City, TN
James "Butch" York age 74, Lenoir City passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born on July, 9 1944. Butch was an avid golfer and loved spending time at Riverview Golf Course on the greens. He graduated from Powell High School. Butch was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his best friend, John H. McMillan II. Survived by his children; God-children, Matthew McMillan and Shelley McMillan Pace of Lenoir City; special caregivers and friends, Tim and April and Troy Lee; golf buddies, Tim Lee, Junior Ward, J. C. Monger, Bill Bishop, Bill Lee, Jerry McCloud, Russell Alford, Jake Renfro, Roy Adkins, Junior Robinett, Jimmy Herron, Ron Herron, Mikey Goforth, Carl Goforth, Robby Gray and Dale Eubanks. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019