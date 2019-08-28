Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Bethel AME Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Bethel AME Church
Resources
Jamesena E. Easterly

Jamesena E. Easterly Obituary
Jamesena E. Easterly

- - Jamesena E. Easterly, departed this life, August 23, 2019, at her home.

Member of Bethel AME Church.

Her Children's family names and their offsprings; Lawrence Williams Sr.; his children Lawrence Williams Jr., Lorenzo Williams and Latrice Williams, Rex Easterly married Teresa Thames; son, Jarvis Thompson and their daughters, Kortney and Danielle Easterly; Kimberly Easterly son, Cleveland McClory III; host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Bethel AME Church; funeral service,6:30 p.m., Pastor Lee Russell Brown, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
