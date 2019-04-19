Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Rowerdink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Browning Rowerdink

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jamie Browning Rowerdink Obituary
Jamie Browning Rowerdink

Knoxville, TN

Jamie Browning Rowerdink, age 42 of Knoxville, passed away April 17, 2019. She was a beautiful

loving soul. Preceded in death by her mother, Sherry Browning. Survived by her beloved wife, Kelly Rowerdink; grandson, Cameron Kaale; sons, Jamie Sweatman (Kelli) and Adam Letner; daughter, Ashley Porfirio (Brandon), five grandchildren; father, Ronnie Browning; sister, Tammy Browning and fiance Ronnie Proaps; brother, Joshua Browning (Amanda); special friend, Christy Lynch; special nephew, Michael Valentine and fiance Alyshia, several other

nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Visitation will be held Saturday in Weaver's chapel from 2:00-4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now