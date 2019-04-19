|
Jamie Browning Rowerdink
Knoxville, TN
Jamie Browning Rowerdink, age 42 of Knoxville, passed away April 17, 2019. She was a beautiful
loving soul. Preceded in death by her mother, Sherry Browning. Survived by her beloved wife, Kelly Rowerdink; grandson, Cameron Kaale; sons, Jamie Sweatman (Kelli) and Adam Letner; daughter, Ashley Porfirio (Brandon), five grandchildren; father, Ronnie Browning; sister, Tammy Browning and fiance Ronnie Proaps; brother, Joshua Browning (Amanda); special friend, Christy Lynch; special nephew, Michael Valentine and fiance Alyshia, several other
nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Visitation will be held Saturday in Weaver's chapel from 2:00-4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019