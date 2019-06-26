|
Jamie Mitchell Loveday
Sevierville - Jamie Mitchell Loveday, age 45 of Sevierville, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Fain Lollar, grandparents, Jimmy Fain, Dorothy Rolen Wyatt, Millard Loveday, and Mary Jane Cruze Smith.
Survivors: Wife: Carrie Lee Loveday; Father: Gary M. Loveday; Uncle: Harlan Loveday; Aunt: Glinda Williams; 1 niece, 1 nephew, and several cousins.
The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Thursday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019