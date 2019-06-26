Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jamie Mitchell Loveday Obituary
Jamie Mitchell Loveday

Sevierville - Jamie Mitchell Loveday, age 45 of Sevierville, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Fain Lollar, grandparents, Jimmy Fain, Dorothy Rolen Wyatt, Millard Loveday, and Mary Jane Cruze Smith.

Survivors: Wife: Carrie Lee Loveday; Father: Gary M. Loveday; Uncle: Harlan Loveday; Aunt: Glinda Williams; 1 niece, 1 nephew, and several cousins.

The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Thursday in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019
