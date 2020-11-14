Jamie R. MillsKnoxville - Jamie R. Mills of Knoxville, TN. passed away November 1, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.Jamie was the youngest of 4 children. She loved to have fun and enjoyed everything that life had to offer. But she lived for her 4 beautiful daughters, who will miss her deeply!Preceded in death by her mother, Robyn Mills, her life companion, Luther Moore; grandmother, Linda Henshaw, and aunt Tammie Mills.She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters Sierra, Azley, Nevaeh, and Brookelyn Mills; granddaughter, Sa'Nari Jones; devoted father, Ralph Ray; sister, Tammy Ray; brothers, Mengasha and Joseph Ray; devoted cousins, Dustin Mills, Karrie Mills, and Kyndra Linkes; sister-cousin, Tabby; devoted nephew, Cozy, Foreva, Jamar, and Cra; other devoted nieces and nephews to include, Orlando (Tae), Nariah, Rajanay,Jasmine, Makaylan,Daishyran, Maya, Mengasha Jr, Isaic, Destiny, Braeden, Taleah.A host of other aunts, uncles, family and friends to include special friends, Tommy Moore and TJ Herrell.Her body was committed, November 4, 2020, officiated by Rev A. Middlebrook.A memorial service will be held, Sunday, November 15, 2020. Location and time to be determined.Notice by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY