Jamie R. Mills
Jamie R. Mills

Knoxville - Jamie R. Mills of Knoxville, TN. passed away November 1, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Jamie was the youngest of 4 children. She loved to have fun and enjoyed everything that life had to offer. But she lived for her 4 beautiful daughters, who will miss her deeply!

Preceded in death by her mother, Robyn Mills, her life companion, Luther Moore; grandmother, Linda Henshaw, and aunt Tammie Mills.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters Sierra, Azley, Nevaeh, and Brookelyn Mills; granddaughter, Sa'Nari Jones; devoted father, Ralph Ray; sister, Tammy Ray; brothers, Mengasha and Joseph Ray; devoted cousins, Dustin Mills, Karrie Mills, and Kyndra Linkes; sister-cousin, Tabby; devoted nephew, Cozy, Foreva, Jamar, and Cra; other devoted nieces and nephews to include, Orlando (Tae), Nariah, Rajanay,Jasmine, Makaylan,Daishyran, Maya, Mengasha Jr, Isaic, Destiny, Braeden, Taleah.

A host of other aunts, uncles, family and friends to include special friends, Tommy Moore and TJ Herrell.

Her body was committed, November 4, 2020, officiated by Rev A. Middlebrook.

A memorial service will be held, Sunday, November 15, 2020. Location and time to be determined.

Notice by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
