Jan Barrows
Knoxville - Jan Barrows, known as an adventurer, teacher, student, confidant and as someone people were glad to know, was born Janice Helen Barrows on Dec 7th, 1945 in Selfidge Field, Mi. We lost Jan suddenly on June 18th, 2019. She was at home with her best friend and husband Robert Vancel.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, Colonel Earl J. Barrows and mother Gwendolyn Hope Culver Barrows, her stepmother, Grace Sherrod Barrows, and her nephew, R. Jerrel Hall. She is survived by her husband, Robert Vancel, 3 sisters and their husbands; Barbara and Michael Carr, Alice Miller and Bill Costello, and Carla Barrows-Wiggins and Chris Wiggins, 3 Stepbrothers: Alan, Ron and Todd Sherrod and Ron's wife MaryEllen, numerous nieces and nephews, and her well-loved furry kids.
Some of her favorite things include Robert, her bestest friends Joanne and Doug, family, her pets, Robert, chocolate sugar wafer cookies, maple sugar candy, Robert, Barrows fudge, making things, tinkering in her garden, Robert, Barrows Doughnuts, reading mysteries, and Robert.
She is most famous for backing into Peter Mayhew and Adam West at 2 different conventions.
Jan, you are very loved and very missed.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 22, 2019