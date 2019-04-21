|
Jan Manning Ridings
Kingston, TN
Jan Manning Ridings, 71 of Maryville and Kingston, TN, went to be with his loving wife and father April 17, 2019. He was born September 23, 1947, graduating Roane County High School and attending the University of Tennessee. While serving as Communications Officer in the Vietnam Conflict, he was
stationed in Guam, participating in the Navy Bowling League. He later moved to Maryville, where he was a grocery manager for Food Lion for 19 years, an accountant in the Prenatal Intensive Care Unit at UT-Knoxville, and owned a uniform business called Professional Attire. Jan loved playing golf and was an avid sports fan. He was a kind, gentle, man that was a friend to many and will be missed dearly by all. Jan is survived by his mother Rose Ridings, Kingston, Sister Eva (Art) Walker, Alabama, Brother Ben Ridings, Kingston, Daughter Tina Rose Ridings (Tracy) Fuller, Maryville, Grandsons Stone (Jazmine) Fuller, Trace Fuller, and great grandson Mason Fuller. Funeral 7pm Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Entombment will be 11am Tuesday at the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Monday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019