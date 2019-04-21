Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 376-6531
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
View Map
Entombment
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum
Maryville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Ridings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Manning Ridings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jan Manning Ridings Obituary
Jan Manning Ridings

Kingston, TN

Jan Manning Ridings, 71 of Maryville and Kingston, TN, went to be with his loving wife and father April 17, 2019. He was born September 23, 1947, graduating Roane County High School and attending the University of Tennessee. While serving as Communications Officer in the Vietnam Conflict, he was

stationed in Guam, participating in the Navy Bowling League. He later moved to Maryville, where he was a grocery manager for Food Lion for 19 years, an accountant in the Prenatal Intensive Care Unit at UT-Knoxville, and owned a uniform business called Professional Attire. Jan loved playing golf and was an avid sports fan. He was a kind, gentle, man that was a friend to many and will be missed dearly by all. Jan is survived by his mother Rose Ridings, Kingston, Sister Eva (Art) Walker, Alabama, Brother Ben Ridings, Kingston, Daughter Tina Rose Ridings (Tracy) Fuller, Maryville, Grandsons Stone (Jazmine) Fuller, Trace Fuller, and great grandson Mason Fuller. Funeral 7pm Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. Entombment will be 11am Tuesday at the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Monday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now